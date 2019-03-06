NEWS
Perm Sec Urges Workers To Shun Corrupt Practices
Mrs Ibukun Odusote, the Permanent Secretary, Federal Ministry of Labour and Employment, has urged civil servants to shun corrupt practices and other related offences in their work places.
She spoke in Abuja, while declaring open a Sensitisation and Awareness Creation Workshop on Transparency and Anti-Corruption Practices, organised for junior officers of the ministry
Odusote who was represented by Mr Ajibola Ibrahim, Director, Human Resources Management, said the call become necessary in line with the anti-corruption campaign of the present government.
According to her, the workshop will educate participants on the real meaning of corruption, as well as their roles, individually and collectively in curbing the menace.
” Corruption is not limited to financial crimes alone, but includes the little things you do, or neglect to do in the conduct of your daily schedule of duties like movement of files, handling mails and other official documents, among others,” she said.
Mrs Martina Nwordu, Director, Special Duties and Projects, who also spoke, said the workshop was organised to empower the junior officers with adequate information to guide their official engagement to be in line with the principles and practices of transparency.
Nwordu hoped that the workshop would usher in a significant improvement in service delivery by the officers, which would boost the war against corruption.
Mr Ahmed Abdul, the resource person from the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC), said integrity in the workplace and its positive impact on any organisation were important
He enjoined the management of the ministry to reward outstanding officers as well as punish those involved in corrupt practices.
Abdul spoke on the theme: “The Integrity Imperative in the Workplace.”(NAN)
