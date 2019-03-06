Police Arrest 24 Drug Suspects In Kano

Kano State Police Command on Wednesday said it had arrested 24 persons suspected to be dealing in hard drugs and possessing dangerous weapons.

Police Public Relations Officer of the command, DSP Abdullahi Haruna, said this while presenting the suspects to newsmen at Police Headquarters in Kano.

He said that the suspects were arrested in criminal hideouts across the state between Feb. 28 and Wednesday, adding that they were dealing in cocaine, Indian hemp, suck-and-die, solution, tramadol tablets and other illegal drugs.

According to Haruna, items recovered from the suspects include sticks, knives, cutlasses, sword and locally-made machetes.

He also said that on Saturday, one Mujahid Abubakar and Iliya Garba were arrested at Sabon Gari Market in Kano in possession of hard drugs.

The spokesman explained that the drugs recovered from the suspects were 1,660 bottles of diazepam injection, 7,000 bottles of tranzile injection and 2,150 tramadol injection.

Others, he said, included 8,000 enjon merinetin injection, 180 phenobartil injection, 40 penzozine injection, 14 voltean injection, 1,600 cocadamol tablets and a sack containing used drugs.

He said that on Thursday, the command also arrested one Muhammad Abdullahi of Hotoro Quarters, a distributor of cocaine substance, adding that four wraps of the drug were recovered from him.

Haruna added that on Tuesday, 13 suspects were apprehended at Sabon Gari, who were in possession of 720 cutlasses, and said that investigation revealed that some of them were armed robbers.

According to him, a stolen tricycle was recovered from them and they confessed to committing the crime.

In another development, the command has announced that it has deployed no fewer than 20,000 personnel for duties in Saturday’s Governorship and House of Assembly elections in the state.

Haruna said the personnel, supported by others from other security agencies, would be deployed to all polling units across the state, and assured that his command would work in harmony in ensuring a violence-free poll.

He appealed to people of the state to be law-abiding and come out peacefully to vote for the candidate of their choice.

The spokesman assured that the elections would be credible, adding that the command had put adequate security measures in place.