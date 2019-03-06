Police To Wike: No Plan To Kidnap INEC REC

The Rivers State Police Command has faulted claims by Governor Nyesom Ezenwo Wike that security agencies and the All Progressives Congress (APC) were planning to kidnap the Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC) of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in the state, Obo Effanga, ahead of the Gubernatorial and State Assembly elections.

Wike had while speaking at a town Hall meeting for Rivers South-West Senatorial District at Ahoada Town in Ahoada-East local government area of the state, said the plot to kidnap the INEC REC was aimed at postponing the March 9, 2019 election in the state.

The Commissioner of Police, Usman Belel, in a statement he personally signed and made available to LEADERSHIP in Port Harcourt on Wednesday, described the governor’s allegation as unverifiable, baseless, malicious and unfounded.

The statement reads in part: “The attention of the Rivers State Police Command has been drawn to a press statement signed by Simeon Nwakaudu, SA to the Governor on Electronic Media, on the planned kidnap of the Resident Electoral Commissioner and subsequent postponement of the Gubernatorial and House of Assembly elections scheduled to hold on Saturday, 9th March 2019.

“The Nigeria Police Force, being the lead agency for internal security and on election security duties is disturbed by this unverifiable, unfounded, baseless and malicious allegation and hereby wishes to refute and condemn the allegation in strongest terms and to allay the fears and apprehension generated by that unnecessary and alarmist report by the Rivers State government.

“To this end, it has become increasingly necessary to refute the phantom allegation and herein states as follows:

“That the Inter-Agency Consultative Committee on Election Security headed by the Commissioner of Police, ahead of the 2019 Elections, met severally and fashioned out modules on the Security of the entire Election process, which was responsible for the successful conduct of the Presidential and National Assembly elections in Rivers State.”