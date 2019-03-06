NEWS
Polls: FRSC Deploy 350 Personnel, 15 Vehicles In Kebbi
The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) in Kebbi has deployed over 350 personnel and 15 vehicles to
convey sensitive and non-sensitive materials for the Saturday’s Governorship/State Assembly elections
in the state.
The Sector Commander FRSC, Kebbi State, Mr Abayomi Asaniyan, disclosed this to the News Agency of
Nigeria (NAN) on Wednesday in Birnin Kebbi.
Asaniyan said that the deployment of the personnel and vehicles were also to ensure safety of road
users during the exercise.
He said that the personnel would ensure free flow of traffic and crowd control during the elections.
He said that they were deployed to also remove obstructions along the state’s major roads and
respond to road traffic emergencies and rescue mission in case of any eventuality.
“Just like what we did during the Presidential and National Assembly elections, we have also taken
proactive measures to ensure crash-free and peaceful conduct of the elections in all the 21 local
government areas of the state.
“The command has deployed 350 personnel, 15 patrol vehicles and one ambulance.
“We have concluded the inspection and certification of vehicles meant for conveyance of election
materials to the various polling units in all the local government areas,’’ the FRSC boss said.
The sector commander urged members of the public to cooperate with all security personnel for safe
and successful elections in the state.
