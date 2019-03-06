Reps Suleiman, Datti, Lado Join Speaker, Deputy Speaker Race

As the jostle for leadership positions continue for the 9th Assembly, more members of the House of Representatives have made known their intentions to vie for various leadership positions.

Findings by our correspondent revealed that Hon. Garba Datti Muhammad has indicated interest to contest for the office of Deputy Speaker.

Datti, who represents Sabon Hari federal Constituency of Kaduna state, is a ranking member who has occupied the position since 2007 and was the Deputy Minority Whip in the House between 2011 and 2015.

Prior to his election into the House of Representatives, the lawmaker was a member of the Kaduna State House of Assembly between 2003 to 2007.

A loyal APC member, the Kaduna lawmaker stood by the party during the speakership contest in 2015 and also turned down the offer to chair the Committee on Solid Minerals by Speaker Yakubu Dogara.

Datti as he is popularly known, is believed to have the backing of some of his colleagues as well as some major party players outside the legislature to clinch the seat.

It is further believed that his close relationship with President Muhammad Buhari in addition to the influence he wields amongst his colleagues, will play a part in his emergence as deputy speaker.

Similarly, further findings also showed that Hon Aminu Suleiman, is contesting for the office of the speaker.

Suleiman, also a three-time lawmaker, represents Fagge federal constituency of Kano State, and is the chairman of the House Committee on Tertiary Education.

An erstwhile labour leader and an outspoken legislator, who enjoys a cordial relationship with his colleagues, Suleiman, who is said to have gone far with his aspiration, appears to be enjoying the support and understanding of most members of the House.

The lawmaker will be joining Hon Babangida Ibrahim from Katsina State for the coveted position of speaker.

Relatedly, member-elect, Hon. Abdulrahman Kawu Sumaila from Kano State has indicated interest to go for deputy speaker.

Kawu, a former lawmaker, is also the immediate past senior special assistant to the president on National Assembly matters (HoR).

In the same vein, LEADERSHIP reliably gathered that, Hon Abubakar Lado Suleja is also in the race for the position of Deputy Speaker.

Lado, was first elected to the House in 2015 under APC. He was the first APC National Youth Leader from 2013 to 2014 and served also as a member of the party’s National Working Committee (NWC). He later got elected as the first APC National Deputy Treasurer in May 2014 during the First APC National Convention in Abuja.

The Niger-born legislator was the first youngest member of the APC NWC, which managed the affairs of the party at the national level, following the formation of APC in 2013.