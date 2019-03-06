NEWS
Retrenchment Document In Circulation Is A Forgery, Says el-Rufai
The Governor of Kaduna State, Malam Nasir El-Rufai, has debunked a purported memo addressed to the Head of Service in his name as fake and forged document.
The Governor said it is a calculated mischief by the opposition meant for political gains ahead of Saturday governorship election.
In a statement issued by his spokesperson, Samuel Aruwan, the governor said: “Our attention has been drawn to a document suggesting rationalization and conversation of civil servants to casual staff, by the Kaduna State Government. To set the record straight, the document in question is fake, forged and never emanated from the Governor.
“It emanated from the opposition who have no selling points instead outright resort to mundane and gutter politics ahead of Saturday election which they have certified failure.
“It is on this note, that we wish to disassociate the Governor and Government of Kaduna State from this criminally minded document by the drowning opposition.
“By this notice, we wish to inform our work force and citizens to disregard the entire contents of the fraudulent document. We also wish to alert members of the general public to be vigilant of this nefarious activity of a drowning political mongers .” the statement said. ENDs
