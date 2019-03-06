Sales Representative Docked Over Alleged N12.9m Theft

A 35-year-old sales representative, Ayerga Sunday, who allegedly stole N12.9 million he realised from medicines sale, was on Wednesday brought before a Yaba Chief Magistrates’ Court in Lagos.

Sunday is facing a two-count charge bordering on stealing, but he pleaded not guilty.

According to the Prosecutor, SP Thomas Nurudeen, the defendant committed the offences in August 2018, and September 2018, at No. 42, Montgomery Road, Yaba.

He told the court that Sunday was an employee of DKT International for more than two years in Kano.

Nurudeen said that the defendant sold medicines worth N12.9 million, but did not remit the money to the company.

“The defendant converted the money to his personal use, and forged some receipts to cover up the theft.

“It was during an internal audit of the company that the fraud was discovered.

“The defendant promised to pay back every kobo but later ran away,” he said.

The alleged offence contravenes Sections 287 (7) of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015 (Revised).

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Section 287 (7) stipulates a seven-year jail term for stealing from one’s employer.

The Chief Magistrate, Mrs K.B. Ayeye, admitted the accused to bail of N1 million with two sureties in like sum.

Ayeye said that the sureties must be above 40 years and gainfully employed, with evidence of three years’ tax payment to the Lagos State Government.

The magistrate adjourned the case until May 14, for mention.