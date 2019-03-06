Senate Presidency : 10,000 Borno IDPs Fast, Pray For Ndume.

Over 10,000 internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) across the various camps in Maiduguri yesterday embarked on 5-day fasting and prayer with supplication for the emergence of senator Ali Ndume as senate president in the upcoming 9th senate of the National Assembly.

This is even as the IDPs called for the democratization of the process of selecting the Senate president by the ruling All Progressive Congress (APC) , so as to come out with the best candidate that will understand and cater for the plight of the people, especially, the Boko Haram ravaged people of Borno and northeast.

Speaking to LEADERSHIP on Wednesday in Maiduguri, the Chief Imam of the Bakassi IDPs camp, which hosts about 39,000 IDPs, Usman Mohammed said both Muslims and Christians in the camp have selected themselves to pray for the successful emergence of senator Ndume as senate president because of his sacrifices to their plights.

He appealled to President Muhammadu Buhari, the Borno state governor, Kashim Shettima and all APC members from Borno and northeast to rally round and work together in making Ndume whom he described as man of the people to be elected the Senate president when the time comes.

Imam Usman noted that despite the rocket launcher fired at pulka in Gwoza local government area of Borno state, by the Boko Haram terrorists on the morning of the election, the people stood their ground to vote for president Muhammadu Buhari and all APC candidates to the election, because of their believe in Ndume, who championed the re-election bid of president Muhammadu Buhari in Borno with overwhelming victory.

He said similarly excercise is ongoing in the Arabic Teacher’s Village IDPs camp and Gwoza local government area of Borno state, the home town of senator Ndume ,where some Islamic scholars also joined the fasting and prayer that will end in five days.

” We have selected about 10,000 of us , comprising IDPs in Bakassi camp and the Arabic Teacher’s Village camp to fast and pray for senator Ali Ndume to emerge as senate president in the selection and election process of the 9th senate.

” We are appealing to president Muhammadu Buhari, the Borno state governor, Kashim Shettima and all APC members to throw their weight behind Ndume so as to give the entire northeast a facelift.

Also speaking, the woman leader of Bakassi IDPs camp, Halima Bukar , an IDP from Guzamala local government area of Borno state, described the possible successful election of Senator Ali Ndume as president ,as the best that can happen to the hope of all the displaced persons and less privileged in Borno and northeast.

Bukar added that even as senator, Ndume has been championing the cause of the people of the northeast , saying that if he is made senate president, more projectes and policies that will better the lives of the people of northeast will be channeled to the region. End