Senate Presidency And The Case For Senator Lawan

With the Presidential and National Assembly elections concluded, attentions have now moved to the intrigues of selecting the leadership of the two chambers of the Legislature. Most Nigerians are in high expectations of positive change from the second coming of President Muhammadu Buhari. However real change could only be realized with a vibrant legislature that will support the Buhari vision for irreversible growth and development of the country.

The 9th session of the National Assembly also requires positive change by electing leaders with track record of excellence, credibility and patriotism. Having once again clinched majority of the seats in the National Assembly, the All Progressives Congress (APC) is expected to retake the leadership of both chambers in the next Assembly. But who among the APC senators can be trusted with such huge assignment after the disappointing outing orchestrated by a rebellious leadership in the last four years.

Information from inside APC shows that the position may likely be zoned to the North East, which produced majority APC senators in the last polls. The Adams Oshiomhole leadership of the party must however move swiftly to take charge of the process leading to the inaugural session of the National Assembly. There are moves already to reenact the 2015 scenario when the party lost the position of deputy president of Senate to the opposition PDP. The APC must ensure that its lawmakers are united ahead of the next session of the National Assembly to avoid a repeat of the Saraki-Dogara era.

While it may seem complex, especially with the caliber of senators elected on the party’s platform, one Senator however stands out as having the credentials, the experience and capacity to lead the Senate in the march to evolve a progressive Nigeria. The present Senate Leader, Senator Ahmed Ibrahim Lawan, Phd, representing Yobe North, has become virtually a household name in the country, after his attempt to become Senate President in 2015. His record of performance as a lawmaker in the last twenty years speaks volumes of his personal integrity and proven loyalty to the people. Senator Lawan has been in the National Assembly since 1999, making him the most experienced lawmaker in the present dispensation. He spent the first eight years (1999-2007) in the House of Representatives and since 2007, he has been in the Senate. By ranking, he is a fourth term senator and a sixth term overall lawmaker.

This is instructive as the existing Senate rule strongly considers ranking of senators in terms of election to principal positions. Precedence was set in 2011 when Senator David Mark was favoured ahead other contestants, who were then considered less experienced. Aside experience, Senator Lawan has been one of the most vibrant lawmakers, with consistent records of actively participating in all stages of legislative due diligence. He was chairman of perhaps the most important committee in the Senate; the Public Accounts Committee. He succeeded in improving the public accounting process in the country by ensuring that all public and private agencies remained accountable to the people. Under Senator Lawan, the Public Accounts Committee became most dreaded by tax evaders, as well as public agencies queried by the Auditor General of the Federation.

He has also played a key role in the stability of the Senate since 2007. As a politician, Senator Lawan has remained in the opposition since 1999. He came to the National Assembly on the platform of the All Nigeria Peoples Party (ANPP), which is one of the legacy parties of the All Progressives Congress (APC). His most popular achievement was when he served as chairman of the Senate ad-hoc committee on privatization, which probed the sale of public companies by the Bureau for Public Enterprise (BPE) in 2011.The committee was one of the few panels in the Senate that achieved a hundred percent success rate, when all recommendations were wholly accepted by the Senate in the committee of whole. Several recommendations of that panel were also implemented by the executive arm. During that probe, Senator Lawan stood his grounds and resisted attempts to compromise the investigation process. Many of such probes in the National Assembly became subjects of further investigations, but not in the case of the Lawan panel, which did a thorough job to the admiration of Nigerians and the satisfaction of the entire Senate.

Senator Lawan also exhibited loyalty to the APC by standing firm in support of President Muhammadu Buhari and the party on all issues. Oshiomhole and the APC leadership should consider it time for Senator Lawan to take higher responsibility. The Senator has also never been involved in any case of corruption and has never been probed by any of the anti-graft agencies in the country. As a new era becons on Nigeria, the country deserves a credible, detribalized and a team player as President of Senate. One that possesses the capacity to galvanize the two major divides to achieve laudable objectives of the incoming government.

–Adama wrote in from Karu, Abuja