Stocks Market Sustains Positive Streak On NASCON, Dangote Flour Gains

The Nigerian stocks market maintained a positive performance at the close of trade yesterday as a result of price upticks in NASCON Allied Industries, Dangote Flour Mills and 12 others.

The All Share Index (ASI) gained 43.72 absolute points, representing an increase of 0.14 per cent, to close at 32,173.66 points. Similarly, market capitalisation grew by N16 billion, to close at N11.998 trillion.

The upturn was impacted by gains recorded in medium and large capitalised stocks, amongst which are; NASCON Allied Industries, Dangote Flour Mills, Guaranty Trust Bank, Union Bank of Nigeria and Zenith Bank.

Analysts at Afrinvest Limited said that “we expect a moderation in gains as we believe investors will begin to book profit in subsequent trading session.”

Also, analysts at Cordros Capital stated that “amidst the still sensitive political landscape, we still hold the view that the blend of compelling valuation story, together with positive macro-economic picture, leaves scope for market recovery in the medium-to-long term. However, we guide investors to tread a cautious trading path in the short term.”

However, market breadth was negative, recorded 14 gainers against 17 losers. McNichols recorded the highest price gain of 7.14 per cent, to close at 60 kobo, per share. Dangote Flour Mills followed with a gain of 5.77 per cent to close at N11, while Union Bank of Nigeria rose by 4.48 per cent to close at N7, per share.

NASCON appreciated by 4.17 per cent to close at N20, while Sovereign Trust Insurance up by four per cent to close at 26 kobo, per share. On the other hand, Red Star Express led the losers’ chart by 9.09 per cent, to close at N5, per share. Japaul Oil & Maritime Services followed with a decline of 8.70 per cent to close at 21 kobo, while Mutual Benefit Assurance lost 7.41 per cent to close at 25 kobo, per share.