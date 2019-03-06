Village Head Decries Lack Of Basic Amenities In Lanto Community

The village head of Lanto community, Kuje area council, Ismaila Galadima, has decried lack of basic amenities, in the area.

In an interview with LEADERSHIP in his village, Galadima lamented that apart from the challenge of potable water supply, the community also has no power supply, while the only primary health care centre in the village is not functional.

He explained that because of non-functional primary health care system in the community, residents often travel as far as Kuje town to access medical attention.

“We do not have potable water in the entire village of over 1,000 people. We have just one borehole. Our primary health care is non functional. We don’t even have power supply. We are completely disconnected from any civilization and our roads are not accessible.”

He therefore called on government to provide access road to the community to help residents of the village, who are predominantly farmers, move their farm produce to the market.