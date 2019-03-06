NEWS
Village Head Decries Lack Of Basic Amenities In Lanto Community
The village head of Lanto community, Kuje area council, Ismaila Galadima, has decried lack of basic amenities, in the area.
In an interview with LEADERSHIP in his village, Galadima lamented that apart from the challenge of potable water supply, the community also has no power supply, while the only primary health care centre in the village is not functional.
He explained that because of non-functional primary health care system in the community, residents often travel as far as Kuje town to access medical attention.
“We do not have potable water in the entire village of over 1,000 people. We have just one borehole. Our primary health care is non functional. We don’t even have power supply. We are completely disconnected from any civilization and our roads are not accessible.”
He therefore called on government to provide access road to the community to help residents of the village, who are predominantly farmers, move their farm produce to the market.
Atiku Isn’t The Loser…
Presidential Polls: Occupy Nigeria Plans Mega Protest Monday
Re-election: Igbos Congratulate Buhari
Buba Galadima Emerges At Atiku’s Press Briefing
Poll: How PMB Survived The Gang Up Of ex-Generals
MOST POPULAR
-
COVER STORIES23 hours ago
Atiku’s Missed Opportunity On The Big Stage
-
NEWS10 hours ago
Man Killed By Lion He Kept At Home
-
LAW13 hours ago
Sen. Melaye Docked, Granted N5m Bail
-
NEWS14 hours ago
I Remain Kano PDP Candidate: Kabir-Yusuf
-
NEWS17 hours ago
News Of Emefiele’s Sack Not True – CBN
-
NEWS23 hours ago
Presidential Poll In A’Ibom Was Fraud, Says PMB
-
CRIME8 hours ago
Father Fingers Daughter To Test Virginity – Court
-
NEWS22 hours ago
Presidential Poll Falls Below Standards – Obi