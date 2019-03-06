Voter Apathy On Saturday Dangerous, APC Tells Electorate

Electorate in Osun State have been charged to come out in large number to vote for All Progressives Congress House of Assembly candidates on Saturday despite the fact that there will be no gubernatorial contest in the state.

Though, governorship election will hold across the country on Saturday, Osun is one of the seven states where governorship elections will not hold.

A statement made available to newsmen in Osogbo by the APC Director of Publicity Research and Strategy, Barr. Kunle Oyatomi charged the people to take the election very seriously.

His words, “It is absolutely important that the party’s members, friends and supporters turn out massively on Saturday to vote and secure a comfortable working majority for the APC at the State’s House of Assembly.

“Everyone who loves this state of Osun and has its interest at heart, and who cares about its progress should make it a point of duty to vote for our party (APC), because in this state no party ever in the history of Osun has brought as much progress as the APC.

“It will therefore be a unspeakable tragedy, if the APC governor is made to have a hostile House that will make governance rather impossible.

“As things stand in the country today, good governance will not be served if a progressive government is saddled with a hostile House with a majority of negative opposition politicians.

“This makes it even more imperative for APC sympathizers to come out en-masse on Saturday to secure comfortable working majority for the party.

“Once again, we emphasize that apathy will be counter -productive for any serious stakeholder in Osun not to come out and vote, not just to secure continuity but to protect development and progress.