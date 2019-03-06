Wale Adenuga’s ‘Knockout’ In Cinemas This Easter

Cinema lovers in Nigeria are in for the best of moments this Easter, as ‘Knockout’, Wale Adenuga Productions’ big budget film goes into cinemas across the country on Easter Friday, April 19.

Producer of the star-studded film and Managing Director of the production outfit, Wale Adenuga Jnr, says the film offers Nigerians the best of comedy for the coming Easter Season and beyond. He explains that the organisation has put the best of its resources into this film and encourages cinema lovers to come and savour the memorable moments that the film promises.

Directed by one of Nigeria’s leading female directors, Patience Oghre, Knockout features a star-studded cast and includes Sola Sobowale, Chiwetalu Agu, Toyin Abraham, Patience Ozokwor poularly known as Mama G, Odunlade Adekola, Ngozi Nwosu, Jide Kosoko, Segun Arinze, Desmond Elliot, Hafiz Oyetoro, Ali Nuhu, Kenny Blaq, 9ice, Charles Okocha, Woli Arole, Gbenga Adeyinka, Klint Da Drunk, Akpan & Oduma and others.

In the film, news about a boxing competition with a cash prize of One Billion Naira ($3 Million) hits town and sends a group of people into a hilarious frenzy, after which they devise mischievous means to participate with firm eyes on the prize monies. The clumsy boxer they choose and the crazy characters they meet along the way result in a myriad of mayhem and madness.

Founded more than a decade and half ago, Wale Adenuga Productions WAP Ltd. came to be as a child of necessity to fill the gap in quality entertainment with lessons to imbibe.

Fast forward to 2019, WAP has become the hotbed of entertainment in Nigeria having evolved from Magazines i.e Ikebe Super to award-winning drama series like Oh Father oh Daughter, One Bad Apple and so on and now a TV station to drive the several contents the stable has.

Stakeholders in the entertainment industry have credited Wale Adenuga Productions as one of the outfits that has a great track record.