Zamfara APGA Gov’ship Candidate Petitions IGP

The governorship candidate of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) in Zamfara State, Alhaji Sani Abdulahi Shinkafi, has raised the alarm over alleged plots by the All Progressives Congress (APC) to rig Saturday’s governorship and House of Assembly elections.

In a petition he wrote to the IGP, Shinkafi claimed that the plot by Governor Abdulaziz Yari to rig the election has been discovered. He said that credible information indicated that he flew to Abuja from Sokoto with a charted private jet.

According to him, “Governor Yari told his supporters during an exclusive meeting that he had requested for 15 units of armed mobile policemen in connivance with Hajiya Naja’atu Usman, a serving national commissioner in the Police Service Commission (PSC), Abuja, to influence the approval from IGP’s office.

“The plot is to use the mobile policemen to disrupt the election and chase away voters in areas considered to be strongholds of APGA, NRM, PDP and G8 supporters across the 14 local government areas in the state,” Shinkafi said.

He alleged that the governor made the boast during a meeting with APC factional chairman, governorship candidate, state secretary and youth leader.

Shinkafi insisted that “the governor has repeatedly stated that the party will not allow a free, fair and credible election in Zamfara State. Governor Yari anchors his confidence on what he and his supporters call ‘federal might.’’

He believes that the APC-controlled federal government will send mobile policemen in addition to other security agencies to rig the election in favour of the APC. He made it clear that he will intimidate the major opposition parties: PDP, APGA, NRM candidates during the election to have their way.”

He, therefore, urged the presidency and the IGP to resist the temptation to send 15 units of mobile police to governor Yari to enable him rig the election for APC in the state.