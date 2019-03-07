2 In Police Net For Allegedly Diverting Goods Worth N14.4m

The Oyo State Police Command has arrested two suspects, Adenuga Michael, (21) and Saheed Yekini (27) for allegedly diverting goods worth N14.4 million.

The suspects were said to have diverted full load truck of tricycles worth N14, 400, 000, as well as another for allegedly hijacking a truck fully loaded with Premium Motor Spirit otherwise known as Petrol.

The state Commissioner of Police, Shina Olukolu who paraded the suspects with exhibits recovered from them, at the Command Headquarters in Eleyele, Ibadan, said they were arrested at different locations.

He identified suspects who allegedly diverted the load truck of tricycles as Adenuga Michael, (21), who was the truck driver and his accomplice, Saheed Yekini (27) a motor boy, who were arrested in their hideout at Odo Ona Kekere area of Ibadan, while offloading some brand new tricycles from a Mark Truck with registration number Lagos KTU 400 XB which was suspected to have been hijacked.

“This operation was made successful based on the information that reached our Special Anti-Robbery Squared (SARS) office at Dugbe, that some hoodlums were seen offloading some brand new tricycles from a truck and the suspects were arrested on the spot”, he said.

However, one of the suspects Adenuga Michael while speaking with journalists said “though we did not have intention of diverting the whole goods, but we only wanted to remove just four out of the goods and sell it on our own for our own gain and I thinks it is a normal runs for we the drivers but we have not even remove the four pieces of the tricycles before we were arrested on the spot.”

The commissioner while speaking on the suspect who hijacked a truck fully loaded with Premium Motor Spirit (PMS) said he was arrested by Special Anti-Robbery Squad of the Command.

The police boss added that the suspected hijacker was arrested along Lagos-Ibadan express way on March 2, at about 7am, while attempting to divert a full laden truck loaded with 33, 000 liters of petrol, pointing out that the suspect had already diverted one trailer loaded with 33,000 of PMS to the Soka area of Ibadan.

“Our men acted on information and in the process one of the suspected criminals who was identifies as Kola Abiodun (40) was arrested.

Meanwhile the hijacked PMS had been siphoned into 16 drums and 12 kegs while the truck had been taken to an unknown destination’.

‘Hence the products recovered from the hideout were transferred to SARS office at Dugbe Ibadan, The suspected criminal has confessed to the crime and will soon be charged to court of law for proper prosecution’, Olukolu said.