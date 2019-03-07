2019 Governorship Polls And Matters Arising

From the days of Joseph Pulitzer, the renowned Father of Journalism to 1851, and up to today, a major task of the media, apart from holding leaders accountable, has been the facilitation and enthronement of good governance in human societies.

It is with that in mind that today, I am picking on seven Nigerian states, where I heavily recommend a second term for six serving governors, and a fresh term for one, as the electorates in 29 states file out this week Saturday to elect who governs their respective states for the next four years. Let’s go:

I am starting with Senator Abdullahi Bayero Nafada, who is seeking a fresh term as governor of Gombe State. Though some people may choose to argue for political reasons, it remains an indisputable fact that one of the best state governors in Nigeria’s political history is Dr. Ibrahim Hassan Dankwambo, who has been the governor of Gombe State for almost eight years now.

For a state that could rightly be described as a mini-Nigeria and one of the most diverse religiously and culturally, governing Gombe State can simply not be an all-comers affair. APC could definitely be said to have the momentum shifting on its favour at the moment. What with the resounding victory of President Muhammadu Buhari in the presidential election penultimate week. But even the president himself has been boldly telling the electorates to be wiser and not just vote on the basis of party affiliation. He has been emphasizing on the need to vote for credible leaders who will take their societies to the promised land.

Many people do not know that a lot of the key achievements of the outgoing governor of Gombe have the hands of Senator Nafada fully on them. The people of Gombe are therefore advised to vote for the one and only man who will ensure the continuity and preservation of the shining legacies being bequeathed by Governor Dankwambo. For a state that is on the lower rung in all revenues accruing to it, Gombe cannot afford governance by trial and error. Bayero Nafada, a very credible and competent leader, is therefore Gombe’s best bet.

From Gombe, we shall take a look at its next-door neighbour, Bauchi, where Barrister MA Abubakar has held sway for about four years now. Among Nigerian governors, it is difficult if anyone has faced more internal dissent from federal legislators of the state origin than this governor.

But a mark of Barrister MA Abubakar’s excellent governance skills is his ability to weather the storm and not allow the many acts of provocation to distract him.

Today in Bauchi, one of the finest examples of real foundation in education and agriculture have taken a firm root in Bauchi. Yet, for reasons ranging from the ridiculous to the absurd, some people are still hellbent in hoodwinking the Bauchi electorates to vote out this governor, just for them to have unfettered access to the state treasury. In Adamawa, another neighbor to Gombe, Senator Mohammed Jibrilla Bindow has been redefining governance and insisting that with focused governance, his state must rank among the best in Nigeria. Sadly, he, too, like Gombe and Bauchi, is faced with paucity of resources. So he is taking things one at a time, so much that no state in Nigeria can today compete with him in terms of excellent road network.

And then to my good friend and big brother, Rt. Hon. Aminu Waziri Tambuwal, who has been a huge blessing to this country. So much is he in love with his people of Sokoto State and their progress that he demoted himself from being Nigeria’s Number 4 Citizen to emerge as governor of that state about four years ago. Not a man given to frivolities, Tambuwal has today etched Sokoto on the global map, being a global citizen respected beyond the shores of Nigeria. Today, the governor has competed virtually all projects abandoned by his predecessor. Taking the credit means nothing to Tambuwal, provided the benefit will go to his people.

Key infrastructures are being fully addressed, and even in the face of paucity of resources, Sokoto State civil servants have been enjoying one of the best deals in the Nigerian Federation. One of the major areas of focus for the Tambuwal Administration is leveraging on his deep international connections to draw real-time foreign investment to Sokoto. He tells everyone who cares to listen that his focus is lifting millions of his people out of poverty. At the local cum national level, he is partnering with the Dangote conglomerate to deepen agriculture and other investments in the state.

A second term for Tambuwal will undoubtably set Sokoto on a path of irreversible greatness. One is therefore not surprised that inspite of the opposition riding on the popularity of President Buhari to win many posts at the federal election, the vast majority of Sokoto people are poised to return Aminu Tambuwal for a second term of office. With him, better days are assuredly ahead in that state. And what of Dr. Ifeanyi Okowa? The people of Delta call him Ekwueme owing to his trademark integrity and ability to fulfill all promises. Though the state is oil-rich, the riverine areas have suffered lots of neglect from successive past administrations. So daring is this intellectual serving as governor that during last year’s All Nigeria Editors Conference which took place in Asaba, he made it possible for many editors to either drive or fly by chopper to the riverine areas, where those of us that made it witnessed wonders.

Okowa sank very huge resources to make the people enjoy the dividends of their sacrifice by building roads and bridges of highest quality in these areas. By opening up the hinterlands and making it possible for his people to engage in trade and commerce beyond the shores of their localities for the first time in their entire lives, Governor Okowa has magically curtailed insecurity to a large extent, now that more opportunities for decent and meaningful livelihood has been placed at the doorstep of his people. Okowa has also used that to make Delta far more attractive to everyone. From a state controlled by hoodlums, Delta is now one of the safest states in Nigeria. I will not allow allegations against Governor Abdullahi Umar Ganduje to deny me say the truth about this governor of Kano, Nigeria’s most populous state. Some critics believe Ganduje’s feud with his former political soulmate, Senator Kwanlwaso, is what forced him to be one of the highest achieving governors in Nigeria.

To be sure, not even the blind will deny the fact that Ganduje has achieved, in terms of physical infrastructure, what no one before him has done since the days of Audu Bako and perhaps Abubakar Rimi. Shekarau as governor was no doubt also another key achiever, but his focus was more on developing Kano in all key areas without allowing one to dominate the other.

Today, Shekarau’s policy of safeguarding the wellbeing and investment of indigenes and non-indigenes alike, has since been taken up by Governor Ganduje, thereby ensuring that Kano has since become the beautiful bride being courted by thousands of Nigerians, who throng there from all walks of life to earn decent livelihood in a beautiful, conducive and safe environment.

As can be verified by any dispassionate mind, Ganduje’s projects are also some of the most qualitative, and unlike his predecessor, he is not given to executing white elephant projects. It also says a lot about the man’s strength of character that he did not, even for a moment, allow the controversy around him to shift his focus on launching Kano to unprecedented greatness.

And then the last, but surely not the least. Like Tambuwal, Governor Aminu Bello Masari is another global brand serving as governor in Nigeria’s current political dispensation. One of the key challenges faced by Masari, on his assumption of office as governor of Katsina State about four years ago was a society riddled with projects that were clearly aimed at raping the treasury.

– Gaya is the Deputy President of the Nigerian Guild of Editors