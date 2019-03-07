2019: Usani, John Owan-Enoh  Still Laying Claims To  APC Guber Ticket

Less than 72 hours to the March 9, elections for governorship and state houses of assemblies, Sen. john Owan Enoh and his rival APC chieftain,(minister for Niger Delta Affairs), Pastor Usani Usani both party men are still claiming that they are the flag bearer of the party for the governorship elections.

Speaking in Calabar yesterday with newsmen on preparation for Saturday polls and crises plaguing the party, Usani Usani boasted that despite the disagreement and rancor between he and the senator representing Cross River Central at the national assembly over who is the true flag bearer of the party for the guber polls, he remains the authentic APC governorship candidate.

The minister stated that despite claims by some individuals that he has been shape from the party, he remains the authentic flag bearer of the party stressing that rather than being conscious of whose name appears on the ballot during elections, he is conscious of who is available for swearing in.

In his words Pastor Usani said A time has come for the people of the state to determine rightly and we know where we stand.

” I am the authentic candidate of the APC in the state because we have followed all the statutory provisions laid down by the party and are very confident.

“We know what we are doing and also believe that the public needs to be led right. I am not conscious of the name on the ballot but conscious of the name which being there for swearing in”, he said.

He said he has been guided by the provisions of the party’s constitution in all his actions particularly in the nomination processes and said the judicial possesses will run its course and justice done.

He debunked insinuations that the party has no candidates stressing that if this were to be the case, the party’s logo would not be in the ballot paper.

He said measures have been taken to improve on the poor showing of the party in the last elections stressing that the members of the party across the wards and units are set to collectively rescue the state.

He promised that his wealth of experience in public administration will be brought to bear in the development of the state.

Pastor Usani Uhuru Usani and Senator John Owan Enoh have been at a loggerheads with each other in the state over who is the true flag bearer of the APC in the March 9, governorship elections in the state.

But the senator representing Cross River Central senatorial district Senator John Owan Enoh who faulted Usani’s claim, stated that pastor Usani is not the candidate for the APC regarding the governorship position of the state stressing that he is the only recognized candidate standing elections against the Governor Ben Ben Ayade who is seeking reelection for the governorship seat on the platform of the PDP.

Enoh asked his supporters to shun rumors making the rounds that court has stopped him from contesting the Huber election saying that the rumor was a cock and bull story.

In his words Owan Enoh said that the victory that is going to come out from the Saturday’ s poll will belong to no one eles but to John Owan Enoh .

“We may have our internal issues, but the choices are far better than reelecting governor Ayade because he doesn’t deserve a second term.

” Its not all about me or my running mate but a battle to rescue the soul of Cross River State.

Owan Enoh stressed.