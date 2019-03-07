36 Parties Back Ortom’s Re-election

Thirty six political parties in Benuie state have declared support for the re-election bid of governor Samuel Ortom in this Saturday’s governorship and House of Assembly elections.

The political parties under the aegis of the Benue State chapter of the Forum of Registered Political Parties spoke through their chairman, Mr. Godwin Odeh, when they visited the governor at the Benue Peoples House, Makurdi.

Odeh said that they took the decision after assessing the goodwill and efforts of the governor in the defence of the Benue Valley and resolved to channel their network through their structures to mobilise members to vote for Ortom on Saturday.

He stated that through their expanded network, they had fought tirelessly to ensure that Benue land was not surrendered to both external and internal oppressors, pointing out that they remained committed to the struggle for a better and free Benue.

Nine governorship candidates of the political parties as well as candidates for the National Assembly, who lost in the recent elections, also expressed support for the governor’s re-election.

Those, who spoke during the occasion, included Francis Utov and Melvin Ejeh. They stated that the margin of Ortom’s victory in Saturday’s polls would be in the ratio of 90 to 10.

In his remark, Ortom expressed appreciation to the parties and their candidates for their support, stressing that together they would work to ensure the PDP’s victory on March 9, 2019.