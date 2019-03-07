NEWS
37 Parties Endorse Kwara APC Gov’ship Candidate
Thirty-seven political parties in Kwara State have endorsed the All Progressives Congress (APC) governorship candidate, Mallam Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq, for Saturday’s election.
The parties, under the umbrella of Kwara Like-Minds Political Parties (KLPP), also declared their support for all the APC House of Assembly candidates.
The spokesperson of the KLPP, Prince Oladele Sunday, told newsmen in Ilorin yesterday that the parties have directed their members to vote en masse for all the APC candidates during the polls.
He said: “We are at a critical stage in our country, but most especially our dear state is already in the political labour room and KLPP has joined hands with APC and other stakeholders in taking a successful delivery of liberated Kwara.
“Today is not meant for an unending discussion but to let the whole world know that when the Kwarans are dying slowly in the hands of a political party, KLPP showed up. When Kwarans are groaning and gnashing their teeth under bad governance in the state, posterity will be fair to us that KLPP showed up.
“Finally, the members of KLPP hereby instruct our numerous members and appeal to the teeming voters in the state to come out en masse on March 9 to vote for all APC candidates,” he said.
The state chairman of the APC, Hon. Bashir Bolarinwa, said that “the forthcoming governorship and House of Assembly elections are equally important to APC.
It is important to us as a party and the people of Kwara State.
“I want to say here that of the 55 political parties that are functional in the state, about 35 have openly declared to identify with us.
What that simply means is that all of them as members of these political parties are directing their members and appealing to the people of Kwara State to vote on Saturday for the governorship candidate of our party,” he said.
