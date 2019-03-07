NEWS
Accident: Truck Crushes 3 Persons To Death
Three persons were on Wednesday evening killed in an accident involving a truck loaded with granite,
around Talabi village, inbound Abeokuta on the Abeokuta/Sagamu Expressway.
Mr Babatunde Akinbiyi, the Spokesman for Traffic Compliance and Enforcement Corps (TRACE),
confirmed the incident to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Abeokuta on Thursday.
Akinbiyi explained that the accident which occurred in the evening, involved a Honda car marked NPK
186 PM, Toyota Corolla marked FST 04 ER and a truck with registration number KJA 931 XH.
“The Honda car, inbound Sagamu, had tyre burst, lost control and veered to the other side of the road,
hitting the oncoming Toyota Corolla inbound Abeokuta.
“However, the truck that was behind the Toyota car in an attempt to avoid hitting other vehicles from
behind veered into the bush and in the process hit three onlookers who were standing by the road
side, killing them on the spot.
“Six people were involved in the accident, three male adults and three female adults. Three persons
were killed while three others were injured,’’ he said.
Akinbiyi noted that the accident vehicles were taken to Ibara Divisional Police Office, while the driver of
the truck had been arrested.
He said that the injured were taken to Federal Medical Centre (FMC), while the corpses of the deceased
had been deposited at the General Hospital, Ijaye in Abeokuta.
Reacting to the accident, Mr Clement Oladele, the state Sector Commander, urged motorists to obey
advice given to them by its rescue team in order to avoid unnecessary loss of lives.
Oladele told NAN in Ota, Ogun that the truck driver had earlier been flagged down by the rescue
operation’s team.
The sector commander said that the advice became necessary for the motoring public because such an
accident scene could be dangerous and sometime could lead to other accidents if necessary
prevention was not taken.
According to him, the team was trying to rescue victims from a fatal accident while this speeding truck
was flagged down but refused to stop and rammed into the accident victims.
“The incident was unfortunate and FRSC condoles with the families of the victims.
“I pray that the Lord will grant the families the fortitude to bear the loss and grant the deceased eternal
rest,’’ Oladele said.
He said that legal proceedings would commence against the reckless driver.
Oladele, however, warned motorists to desist from disobeying rescue operation team’s advice in order
not to face the wrath of the laws.
Atiku Isn’t The Loser…
Poll: How PMB Survived The Gang Up Of ex-Generals
Presidential Polls: Occupy Nigeria Plans Mega Protest Monday
Abuja, Where You Get Married Without Bride Price
President Buhari Pays Thank You Visit To Taraba Monday
MOST POPULAR
-
NEWS16 hours ago
BREAKING: Court Grants Atiku Access To Inspect 2019 Presidential Electoral Materials
-
NEWS22 hours ago
JUST-IN: Court Disqualifies Taraba APC Guber Candidate
-
NEWS17 hours ago
Court Orders INEC To Withdraw Certificate Of Return From APC Reps Elect, Issues Same To PDP
-
ENTERTAINMENT18 hours ago
Kannywood Actress Hadiza Gabon Donate N500,000 To Ailing Colleague
-
NEWS22 hours ago
Reps: Buba wishes to succeed Dogara as speaker
-
NEWS19 hours ago
March 9 Elections: Court Removes All APC Candidates In Cross River
-
NEWS24 hours ago
“You Altered Results To Favour APC”; PDP Accuses INEC
-
NEWS14 hours ago
Osinbajo, Osoba, Others Shut Down Abeokuta For APC Mega Rally In Ogun