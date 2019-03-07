AVIATION
Aero Gets Ghana CAA’s Approval For Aircraft Maintenance
Aero Contractors Limited says it has secured approval of the Ghana Civil Aviation Authority to conduct
C-Checks on Boeing 737 aircraft at its Maintenance, Repair and Overhaul (MRO) facility in Lagos.
Its Chief Executive Officer, Capt. Ado Sanusi, confirmed the development to newsmen on Thursday in
Lagos while unveiling the airline’s new uniform and accessories.
The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that C-Checks on Boeing B737-300, B737-400 and
B737-500 cost between 1.8 million dollars to two million dollars outside the African continent.
“We are happy to inform you that the Ghana Civil Aviation Authority has given us the authority to do
C-Checks on aircraft that are registered their country.
“We have done a lot of major maintenance on their aircraft.
“The Congolese Government has also shown interest in coming here and has promised to give us
approval to do C-Checks and other major checks on their aircraft,” Sanusi said.
He disclosed that Aero Contractors had also tendered a bid to host an aircraft maintenance facility for
the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) sub-region.
Sanusi said: “We were informed that ECOWAS is interested in opening a regional aircraft maintenance
facility and West African countries are bidding to host the maintenance facility.
“Nigeria is among the countries that is bidding for it and the committee has come to us.
“We have shown them our capabilities, based on that we have seen that they are very comfortable with
us.
“I believe Nigeria has a very strong case to host the regional maintenance facility that ECOWAS is
willing to build and develop.”
He said the MRO facility had been doing very well since its operations was approved by the Nigerian
Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) in Sept. 12, 2017.
“We have done three C-Checks in-house (for Aero Contractors). We have done a couple of 18 months
checks for our customers who are Nigerian airlines.
“We are about to conduct a C-Check for another Nigerian carrier and we have some others still on the
queue.
“We are not interested in making mega profits for now. What we are interested in is to develop the
facility and ensure that we serve our customers.
“We want a situation where the Nigerian airlines are very comfortable bringing their airplanes here and
we want to deliver services better than what they can get outside the ,” Sanusi said
Also speaking, Ms Kudirat Bello, the Manager, Cabin Services, Aero Contractors, said the airline had
recently expanded its flight operations by reviving old routes and opening new ones to cater for its
customers.
Bello said some of the recently added routes included Lagos-Uyo-Lagos; Lagos-Abuja-Yola and Lagos-
Warri-Lagos, adding that the airline was also planning on starting flights to Owerri and Enugu.
She said the unveiling of new uniforms and accessories was aimed at promoting the Aero brand,
assuring the passengers of safe, seamless and comfortable flights.
Poll: How PMB Survived The Gang Up Of ex-Generals
Atiku Isn’t The Loser…
Presidential Polls: Occupy Nigeria Plans Mega Protest Monday
Abuja, Where You Get Married Without Bride Price
Atiku’s Missed Opportunity On The Big Stage
MOST POPULAR
-
NEWS22 hours ago
BREAKING: Court Grants Atiku Access To Inspect 2019 Presidential Electoral Materials
-
NEWS23 hours ago
Court Orders INEC To Withdraw Certificate Of Return From APC Reps Elect, Issues Same To PDP
-
ENTERTAINMENT24 hours ago
Kannywood Actress Hadiza Gabon Donate N500,000 To Ailing Colleague
-
NEWS20 hours ago
Osinbajo, Osoba, Others Shut Down Abeokuta For APC Mega Rally In Ogun
-
NEWS9 hours ago
Court Affirms De-listing Of APC Candidate By INEC
-
POLITICS13 hours ago
Gov’ship Election: Can el-Rufai Stage A Return In Kaduna?
-
NEWS4 hours ago
Atiku Youth Group Coordinator Decamps To APC, Pledges Support For Zulum
-
POLITICS24 hours ago
Fayose’s Aide, Others Dump PDP For APC