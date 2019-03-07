APGA Denies Supporting Kaduna PDP Candidate

Barely 48 hours to the gubernatorial and House of Assembly elections, the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) Kaduna State chapter has denied declaring support for the People’s Democratic Party, (PDP) candidate, Isa Ashiru Kudan, saying APGA guber candidate is on his own.

It would be recalled that APGA’s gubernatorial candidate in the state, Polycarp Gankon was among the governorship candidate of political parties who stepped down their governorship candidature in support of the Kaduna PDP gubernatorial candidate, Isa Ashiru Kudan.

Gankon while declaring support for Ashiru said he made the decision after due consultation with members of his party, but the party’s stakeholders said there was nothing of such.

In a press conference addressed by APGA House of Assembly candidates on Thursday in Kaduna, they called on Kaduna residents to ignore the widespread assertion that the party joined others to support PDP candidate in the state, saying its a mere propaganda, stressing that their guber candidate, Mr Polycarp is on his own.

One of the party candidate contesting for the seat of House of Assembly, Hon. Musa Kingsley from Zangon Kataf constituency said Kaduna APGA has never been in alliance with any party.

Kataf while speaking said Gankon has the right to support anybody, but insisted he never consulted the party and as such, they were not aware of his move.

“We are not aware of Polycarp Gankon stepping down for Isa Ashiru of PDP. If there is anything of such, they are supposed to brief the stakeholders on that.”

Also, another contestant Micheal Jeorge from Kaura constituency while distancing the party from any alliance said, the purpose of the gathering was to debunk the rumor that most of them contesting for House of Assembly seat have joined APGA gubernatorial candidate for the state, Gankon in supporting Ashiru.

He however insisted that. “The interest APGA House contestants in Kaduna State must be protected. We are young candidate coming up and cannot start stepping down, because tomorrow, people will not believe in us if we come out to contest for any position.”

The party however urged Kaduna residents not to sell their votes during the elections and to vote for the right candidates.