Atiku Youth Group Coordinator Decamps To APC, Pledges Support For Zulum

The Borno State coordinator on Youths and Support Groups for Atiku Abubakar Presidential Campaign, Hon. Abubakar Saleh Dudu, has defected from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Hon. Dudu who led 35 other Support Groups to the APC were received by Borno State Governorship candidate, Prof. Babagana Umara Zulum.

Hon. Dudu, a onetime house of assembly aspirant, pledged his support for the APC governorship candidate, Prof. Babagana Umara Zulum, while urging his followers and other support groups to come out en mass on Saturday and vote massively for APC.

“We have no reason to be in opposition. Our interest is the progress of our state Borno and we have a strong believe that Prof. Umara Zulum will champion that progress, we therefore decided to join him to deliver more to the people of our State”, Dudu said.

Hon. Dudu, stated that the many reasons why they decided to dump the PDP and support the candidature of Prof. Zulum is because of his integrity and his track records as a lecturer in the University, a rector in the polytechnic and recently as a commissioner in the Ministry of Reconstruction, Rehabilitation and Resettlement (RRR).

He further said that, “the achievements of Prof. Umara Zulum are enormous and we want to be part of his genuine effort to move our state forward.”