ENTERTAINMENT
Billboard Hot 100: Lady Gaga And Cooper’s Shallow Top Chart
“Shallow” the joint collaborative song by Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper has topped the Billboard Hot 100.
Ariana Grande’s ‘7 rings’ which had topped the chart for five consecutive weeks, came second.
The Billboard Hot 100 is the music industry standard record chart in the United States for songs, published weekly by Billboard Magazine.
Chart rankings are based on sales, both physical and digital, radio play, and online streaming in the United States.
Hasley ‘Without you’, Post Malone and Swae Lee ‘Sunflower’ and J.Cole ‘Midle Child’ were rated third, fourth and fifth respectively on the chart.
Marshmello and Bastille, ‘Happier’, Ariana Grande, ‘Thank U, Next’, ‘Wow’ by Post Malone, are other songs that occupied the sixth seventh and eight positions on the chart.
‘Thotiana’ by Blueface and Sicko Mode by Travis Scott completed the top 10.
The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the number one song of the Hot 100 was “Poor Little Fool” by Ricky Nelson.
A new chart is compiled and officially released to the public by Billboard on Tuesday’s of every week.
Poll: How PMB Survived The Gang Up Of ex-Generals
Atiku Isn’t The Loser…
Presidential Polls: Occupy Nigeria Plans Mega Protest Monday
Atiku’s Missed Opportunity On The Big Stage
Abuja, Where You Get Married Without Bride Price
MOST POPULAR
-
NEWS23 hours ago
BREAKING: Court Grants Atiku Access To Inspect 2019 Presidential Electoral Materials
-
NEWS21 hours ago
Osinbajo, Osoba, Others Shut Down Abeokuta For APC Mega Rally In Ogun
-
RELIGION2 hours ago
The Church Re-Elects El-Rufai
-
NEWS10 hours ago
Court Affirms De-listing Of APC Candidate By INEC
-
POLITICS14 hours ago
Gov’ship Election: Can el-Rufai Stage A Return In Kaduna?
-
NEWS5 hours ago
Atiku Youth Group Coordinator Decamps To APC, Pledges Support For Zulum
-
NEWS7 hours ago
R Kelly Back In Jail In Child Support Case
-
OPINION10 hours ago
Breaking Boko Haram With “Operation Safe Corridor”