Billboard Hot 100: Lady Gaga And Cooper’s Shallow Top Chart

“Shallow” the joint collaborative song by Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper has topped the Billboard Hot 100.

Ariana Grande’s ‘7 rings’ which had topped the chart for five consecutive weeks, came second.

The Billboard Hot 100 is the music industry standard record chart in the United States for songs, published weekly by Billboard Magazine.

Chart rankings are based on sales, both physical and digital, radio play, and online streaming in the United States.

Hasley ‘Without you’, Post Malone and Swae Lee ‘Sunflower’ and J.Cole ‘Midle Child’ were rated third, fourth and fifth respectively on the chart.

Marshmello and Bastille, ‘Happier’, Ariana Grande, ‘Thank U, Next’, ‘Wow’ by Post Malone, are other songs that occupied the sixth seventh and eight positions on the chart.

‘Thotiana’ by Blueface and Sicko Mode by Travis Scott completed the top 10.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the number one song of the Hot 100 was “Poor Little Fool” by Ricky Nelson.

A new chart is compiled and officially released to the public by Billboard on Tuesday’s of every week.