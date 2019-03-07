Catholic Priest Tasks Nigerians On Alms Giving

The Catholic Priest of St. Peters Catholic Church, Mbiabong Ayanyan in Uyo, Rev. Father Charles Ekong has called on Nigerians to show love by giving alms to the less privileged.

Ekong, who made the call during a Mass to celebrate this year’s Ash Wednesday in Uyo said that some Nigerians had cultivated the habit of not giving alms because of their selfish desire to amass wealth.

“Right now, selfishness is depriving the majority from the gift of God, because what God has given to us freely some, who are selfish; hoard it even when they do not need it.

“But, if they distribute it to those who want it, it will bring peace, love harmony and progress to the society. “So, we have to be our brother’s keeper and do unto others what we will like them to do to us.

“This is what will bring change, not fight, not gun, not any other weapon. “We are the weapon to bring about the transformation, change and the progress we need, things will go harmoniously without any trouble,” the cleric said.

The man of God said that the Lenten period was a time for Christians to reflect on their lives, find out where they had gone wrong and where to make amendment.

He urged Christians to make the period very purposeful and remorseful by praying and fasting. “Lenten period comes with so much demand; as Christians and Partakers in the Kingdom, we have to fast, pray and give alms. “We should make it a Lent with a purpose. We should not waste this period.

“We should act so that by the end of the period, we will stand firm and be happy with ourselves,’’ he stated.

According to the cleric the ash reminded Christians that they are dust and would return to dust one day, adding that the mark of ash on faithful’s foreheads remained indelible in their hearts to enable them to always reflect on repentance.

“Ash Wednesday ushers in the Lenten Season a 40-day period of penitence, reflection and fasting, which prepares us for Christ’s resurrection on Easter Sunday.

“It is a period of conversion, self-denial, renewal, reconciliation, change and growth; it is about denying self for the life of others.

“As Catholics, you are required to abstain from meat consumption, in remembrance of the sacrifice Jesus made on Good Friday,” the cleric said.