FOOTBALL
Champions League: FC Porto Go Through With Extra Time VAR Penalty Kick
FC Porto converted a penalty kick awarded following a Video Assistant Referee (VAR) review three minutes from the end of extra time to beat AS Roma 3-1 on Wednesday.
The win gave them a 4-3 aggregate victory to advance into the UEFA Champions League quarter-finals, after having lost 1-2 in the first leg.
Fernando went down as he tried to meet Maxi Pereira’s low shot across the face of the goal and, after studying the pitchside monitor, the referee judged in his favour.
He adjudged that his shirt had been tugged by Alessandro Florenzi.
Alex Telles emphatically converted the penalty kick to give Porto a win and heap further pressure on Roma coach Eusebio Di Francesco.
Italian media had said before the match that he was fighting to keep his job.
Tiquinho Soares put Porto ahead in the 26th minute before Daniele De Rossi levelled with a penalty kick before half-time.
Moussa Marega put the Portuguese champions back in front in the 52nd minute, and both sides failed to find the range again thereafter until the extra time decision.
Atiku Isn’t The Loser…
Poll: How PMB Survived The Gang Up Of ex-Generals
Presidential Polls: Occupy Nigeria Plans Mega Protest Monday
Abuja, Where You Get Married Without Bride Price
President Buhari Pays Thank You Visit To Taraba Monday
MOST POPULAR
-
NEWS15 hours ago
BREAKING: Court Grants Atiku Access To Inspect 2019 Presidential Electoral Materials
-
NEWS21 hours ago
JUST-IN: Court Disqualifies Taraba APC Guber Candidate
-
NEWS16 hours ago
Court Orders INEC To Withdraw Certificate Of Return From APC Reps Elect, Issues Same To PDP
-
ENTERTAINMENT17 hours ago
Kannywood Actress Hadiza Gabon Donate N500,000 To Ailing Colleague
-
NEWS21 hours ago
Reps: Buba wishes to succeed Dogara as speaker
-
NEWS18 hours ago
March 9 Elections: Court Removes All APC Candidates In Cross River
-
NEWS23 hours ago
“You Altered Results To Favour APC”; PDP Accuses INEC
-
NEWS13 hours ago
Osinbajo, Osoba, Others Shut Down Abeokuta For APC Mega Rally In Ogun