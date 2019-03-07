Court Admits Ex-Skye Bank Chair, MD To N500m Bail

Justice Valentine Ashi of a high court of the Federal Capital Territory sitting in Apo, has admitted the chairman Board of Directors and managing director of the defunct Skye Bank Plc.Tunde Ayeni and Timothy Oguntayo respectively charged with four count charge of money laundering, to bail in the sum of N500 million each.

The anti-graft agency had slammed a four-count charge on both Ayeni and Oguntayo bothering on alleged criminal breach of trust to the tune of N456.6billion.

They pleaded not guilty to the charge, after which their counsel, Ahmed Raji, SAN, and Olawale Akoni, SAN, respectively applied for their bail.

The trial judge, Justice Ashi, who admitted the defendants to bail, ordered them to produce two sureties in like sum.

He further ordered that the sureties must resident in Abuja or has a landed property in Abuja. He further ordered that the defendants be released to their lawyers pending when they will perfect their bail application. He later adjourned the case until May 14 for trial.

In the charge, the prosecution alleged that the defendants committed the offence between Jan.1, 2014 and Dec. 31,2016.

The anti graft agency further alleged that the defendants being bankers, entrusted with depositors funds, conspired and criminally breach the trust in the aforementioned sum.

The prosecution also alleged that in 2014, while being bankers, entrusted with property and depositors funds in the defunct Skye Bank Plc committed criminal breach of trust to the aggregate sum of N456. 6 billion.

The offence, he added, contravened the provisions of section 96,97 and 315 of the Penal Code Law.