LAW
Court Orders DNA Test Over Paternity
A Sharia court ll sitting at Magajin Gari, Kaduna on Thursday ordered a DNA test to be conducted to determine the biological father of a three-year-old.
The judge Musa Sa’ad- Goma, gave the order after the complainant, Ramatu Yakubu and Jibril Bajeh, the defendant agreed for the test to be conducted in order to ascertain the paternity of the child.
The Judge also ordered parties to report to court with the result of the test on March 18.
The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the Judge had ordered the parties to present their parents or guardian to court to discuss on the issue.
They however did not come with any guardian as both of them told the court that their guardians were not resident in Kaduna.
Yakubu filed a case against her Ex husband,Bajeh on Jan 16 over paternity of their son.
She had told the court that the defendant had abandoned her when her pregnancy was eight months old, following a misunderstanding between them.
She told the court that she and her newborn baby lived with her brother after Bajeh cut off all communication with her.
The defendant told the court that he divorced his wife in 2015 due to infidelity, a situation that made him deny the child after he was born.
He noted that he was ready to go for a DNA test to confirm his suspicion.
