CRIME
Court Orders Remand Of Artisan Over Alleged Defilement Of 11-year-old Girl
A 28-year-old artisan, Jamiu Animashaun, who allegedly defiled an 11-year-girl, was on Thursday remanded in Kirikiri Prisons by an Ikeja Magistrates’ Court.
Magistrate Mrs B.O. Osunsanmi, however, refused to take the plea of the defendant when the charge was read to him in court.
Osunsanmi said that the defendant should be kept behind bars pending the legal advice from the State Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP).
“Based on the sensitivity of the case, it is difficult to grant bail. The case file should be duplicated and sent to the office of the DPP for advice,” she said.
Osunsanmi then adjourned the case until April 22 for mention.
Animashaun, who resides at Alapere area of Lagos, is being tried for unlawful sexual intercourse with a minor.
The Police prosecutor, Ezekiel Ayorinde, told the court that the defendant committed the offence on Jan. 28 at Epe, Lagos.
Ayorinde said that the defendant, who was a friend to the husband of the girl’s sister, unlawfully defiled her.
The prosecutor said that the defendant came visiting the couple and saw the girl sleeping.
“The defendant forcefully removed the girl’s underwear while she was sleeping.
“When the girl wanted to shout, the defendant covered her mouth with his palm, and had sexual intercourse with her, warning her not to tell anybody.
“The girl later told her grandmother what the defendant did to her and the grandmother reported the case which led to the arrest of the defendant,” Ayorinde told the court.
The offence violated Section 137 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015, which prescribes life imprisonment for defilement.
