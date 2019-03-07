Deji Of Akure Sues For Peace Ahead Of Saturday Polls

The Deji and the Paramount Ruler of Akure Kingdom, Oba Aladetoyinbo Ogunlade Aladelusi has tasked politicians to caution their candidates and supporters against instigating or causing violence before, during and after the State House of Assembly elections scheduled for March 9, 2019.

Oba Aladetoyinbo made the plea while speaking with some leaders of the political parties in the state at his palace yesterday, in Akure.

LEADERSHIP gathered that the Deji invited the party leaders for a peace meeting following some rumor of a possible violence and mayhem during the Assembly election.

“I have no doubt that the governor is a peace loving man. As the Chief Security Officer of the State, he will not want anything to disturb the existing peace in the State.

“However, there could be some fifth columnists who are hiding somewhere and will want to use the avenue of the election to unleash mayhem. This necessitated the need for this kind of meeting,” Oba Aladetoyinbo said.

Speaking earlier, the Asamo and Elemo of Akure Kingdom,High Chief Rotimi Olusanya and High Chief Segun Adedipe reiterated the need for commitment to peaceful election.

The duo was unanimous in their submission that, Akure cannot afford a repeat of the ugly 1983 saga. It is an understatement that the 1983 incident had really draw us back as a community. They both submitted.

The chairman of the All Progressives Congress in Akure South local government, Chief Olu Ojo said that the Party is peace loving and would never do anything that will affect the peace being enjoyed in Akure and the state at large.

“I believe that we do not need violence to win election, we are all indigenes of this town and we will not do anything that will threaten her development irrespective of our political differences.

“Kabiyesi, I want to assure you that our party will be law abiding as we have always been, Mr. Ojo said.

Speaking on behalf of the Peoples Democratic Party, a former Deputy Governor of the State, Ambassador Omolade Oluwateru decried the level of threat and drum of war coming from the ruling Party in the State.

“We have listened to various media report that there is a grand plot to use members of the NURTW to unleash mayhem and cause crisis during the Assembly poll.

“We cannot just sweep this under the carpet, the allegation is weighty and cannot be ignored.

However, a chieftain of the NURTW in the State who is also an indigene of Akure, Comrade Oladunjoye Adeleye described the allegation against the union as a mere wishful thinking by rumor mongers.

“Why should the union members go violent? There is no iota of truth in this allegation flying around. We are respected men, we have our investment here in Akure, our children and wives are all here.

“So why are we going to ever think of causing crisis. I can tell you authoritatively that the union has no such plan and no member of our union will do contrary”, he added.