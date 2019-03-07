LAW
Dismissed Military Officer Appear In Court For Impersonation
A 35-year-old dismissed military personnel, Isiaka Abdulsalam, on Thursday appeared in an Ikeja Magistrates’ Court in Lagos, for allegedly impersonating a serving army officer.
The police charged Abdulsalam, a resident of Shogunle, Lagos, with impersonation.
The Police Prosecutor, Insp. Josephine Ikhayere, told the court that the defendant committed the offence on Dec.18, 2018 at Agege Motor Road, Shogunle, Lagos.
Ikhayere said that the defendant was dismissed from Nigeria Army in 2017.
She said that the defendant was arrested wearing a military camouflage but had no identification card.
The defendant, she added, was taken to the police station where he confessed that he was dismissed from the army but still wears the camouflage to extort people to earn a living.
The offence, she said, contravened the provisions of Section 78 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.
The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Section 78 prescribes three years jail term for impersonation.
Following his plea of not guilty, Magistrate Mrs A.K Dosunmu, admitted the defendant to bail in the sum of N200,000 with two sureties in like sum.
Dosunmu ordered that the sureties must be gainfully employed and show evidences of two years tax payment to the Lagos State Government(LASG).
She adjourned the case until March 18, for trial .
Poll: How PMB Survived The Gang Up Of ex-Generals
Atiku Isn’t The Loser…
Presidential Polls: Occupy Nigeria Plans Mega Protest Monday
Abuja, Where You Get Married Without Bride Price
President Buhari Pays Thank You Visit To Taraba Monday
MOST POPULAR
-
NEWS20 hours ago
BREAKING: Court Grants Atiku Access To Inspect 2019 Presidential Electoral Materials
-
NEWS21 hours ago
Court Orders INEC To Withdraw Certificate Of Return From APC Reps Elect, Issues Same To PDP
-
ENTERTAINMENT21 hours ago
Kannywood Actress Hadiza Gabon Donate N500,000 To Ailing Colleague
-
NEWS22 hours ago
March 9 Elections: Court Removes All APC Candidates In Cross River
-
NEWS18 hours ago
Osinbajo, Osoba, Others Shut Down Abeokuta For APC Mega Rally In Ogun
-
POLITICS11 hours ago
Gov’ship Election: Can el-Rufai Stage A Return In Kaduna?
-
NEWS7 hours ago
Court Affirms De-listing Of APC Candidate By INEC
-
POLITICS21 hours ago
Fayose’s Aide, Others Dump PDP For APC