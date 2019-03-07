Dismissed Military Officer Appear In Court For Impersonation

A 35-year-old dismissed military personnel, Isiaka Abdulsalam, on Thursday appeared in an Ikeja Magistrates’ Court in Lagos, for allegedly impersonating a serving army officer.

The police charged Abdulsalam, a resident of Shogunle, Lagos, with impersonation.

The Police Prosecutor, Insp. Josephine Ikhayere, told the court that the defendant committed the offence on Dec.18, 2018 at Agege Motor Road, Shogunle, Lagos.

Ikhayere said that the defendant was dismissed from Nigeria Army in 2017.

She said that the defendant was arrested wearing a military camouflage but had no identification card.

The defendant, she added, was taken to the police station where he confessed that he was dismissed from the army but still wears the camouflage to extort people to earn a living.

The offence, she said, contravened the provisions of Section 78 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Section 78 prescribes three years jail term for impersonation.

Following his plea of not guilty, Magistrate Mrs A.K Dosunmu, admitted the defendant to bail in the sum of N200,000 with two sureties in like sum.

Dosunmu ordered that the sureties must be gainfully employed and show evidences of two years tax payment to the Lagos State Government(LASG).

She adjourned the case until March 18, for trial .