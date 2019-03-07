EFCC Faults UK Agency Over Comments On Anti-graft War

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC has faulted the report in the media that Nigeria’s anti-corruption war is frustrated by the EFCC and others.

Reacting the report, spokesperson of the EFCC, Tony Orilade said “we observe that the report contains several illogicalities, credited to the Programme Manager of the Rule of Law and Anti-corruption (RoLAC) Programme of the British Council, Mr. Uche Emmanuel, which if ignored are capable of misleading both Nigerians and the international community.

“Without the slightest of attempts to cross-check his claims, Mr Emmanuel alluded that the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC and other anti-corruption agencies in the country were frustrating the corruption fight by an alleged lack of synergy among them, and their inclination to operate as islands unto themselves.

“It is striking to note that the General Manager, Public Affairs of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation, NNPC, Mr Ndu Ughamadu, in the same forum where Mr. Emmanuel threw caution to the wind with his unsupported allegation disclosed that the corporation through the combined efforts of the Department of State Security (DSS), EFCC, the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC), recently recovered assets worth over N771million from oil marketers, who had under-paid it for petroleum products supplied to them.

“As a Commission, we are horrified that a ranking official of the British Council, in charge of rule of law and anti-corruption programme, who ordinarily should be abreast of the robust interface that exists between the EFCC and various local and international law enforcement organizations is the one we are painfully subjecting to this type of schooling.”

The EFCC further explained that “fact is that Nigerian anti-corruption agencies collaborate in many ways that Mr. Emmanuel cannot comprehend.

“The Commission as the designated financial intelligence unit, until recently, regularly shared intelligence with all other relevant agencies. Beyond the statutory requirement to synergize, we have a persuasion that no agency can go it alone which is why, over the years, the Commission absorbs officers from sister agencies who come on secondment to it.

“The local inter-agency collaboration, Nigeria’s anti-corruption agencies so much needed saw to the establishment of the Combined Inter agency Task Force, (CITF), domiciled in the Lagos Office of the EFCC.

“The CITF, which has its personnel, drawn from all the sister agencies has since its inception, remained a very active Unit within the Commission.

“The result that comes from this mix, has partly been responsible for the illustrious outing of the Commission in the past 15 years.”

Orilade added that the “EFCC is committed in fulfilling the mandate of the Commission within the ambit of the rule of law; we are the hope for Nigeria’s success in the fight against corruption, therefore we should not be distracted.”