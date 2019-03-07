NEWS
Elections: FCT Police Restricts Vehicular Movement On Saturday
The Police Command in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) has imposed a restriction of vehicular
movement in the territory from 6 a.m to 6 p.m on Saturday.
Spokesman of the command, DSP Anjuguri Manzah, made this known in a statement on Thursday.
The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the restriction of movement is aimed at ensuring
peaceful and credible March 9 Area Council election in the FCT.
Manzah said that ambulances, Fire Service trucks and others on essential duty would be exempted
from the restriction.
He expressed the command’s regrets for the inconveniences the restriction might cause residents.
“The Command wants to assure residents that proactive security measures have been put in place to
facilitate the peaceful conduct of the election,“ he said.
The spokesman urged residents to call the Joint Operations Centre on the following numbers in case of
distress: 09052397880, 08024130926, 09051488448, and 07014951751.
He said that members of the public could also call the Command’s Control Room on the following
numbers: 08032003913, 08061581938, 07057337653, and 08028940839.
