Ex-Air Chief Stole N12bn From NAF Account, EFCC Tells Court

An investigator with the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Tosin Owobo yesterday narrated to a Federal High Court in Lagos how a former Chief Accountant of the Nigerian Air Force, Air Marshal, Jacob Bola Adigun allegedly used his companies to steal the sum of N12 billion from the NAF intelligence account domiciled in Zenith Bank.

Owobo, who is a prosecution witness in the ongoing trial of Adigun, former Chief of Air Staff, Adesola Amosun and Air Commodore, Gbadebo Olugbenga, also revealed that the alleged stolen funds were later used to acquire properties in Abuja, Ikoyi, Victoria Island and the United kingdom.

The three military officers were arraigned before Justice Chukwujekwu Aneke Amosu, alongside their companies: Delfina Oil and Gas Ltd, Mcallan Oil and Gas Ltd, Hebron Housing and Properties Company Ltd, Trapezites BDC, Fonds and Pricey Ltd, Deegee Oil and Gas Ltd, Timsegg Investment Ltd and Solomon Health Care Ltd.

The EFCC accused them of conspiracy, stealing, money laundering, concealing of proceeds of crime and conversion of funds belonging to the Nigerian Airforce to their personal use around March 5, 2014 in Lagos.

They were also accused of concealing, “proceeds of crime” and thereby committed an offence contrary to Section 18(a) of the Money Laundering (Prohibition) (Amendment) Act, 2012 and punishable under Section 17(a).

They, however pleaded not guilty to the charges,

While being led in evidence by the EFCC counsel, Rotimi Oyedepo, Owobo told the court that after the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between the Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA) and the Nigeria Air Force, the total sum of N3 billion was paid into the NAF Special Emergency Operation Account domiciled with Zenith Bank Plc in three tranches of N1 billion each.

Owobo also testified that the money was then paid into Right Options Oil & Gas Limited, Judah Oil Limited, Delfina Oil & Gas, McAllan Oil & Gas Limited and Lebol Oil & Gas Limited.

The witness claimed, ‘‘As part of the investigation, we invited the Managing Directors of Right Options Oil & Gas, Judah Oil & Gas and Lebol Oil & Gas Limited, who confessed in their statements to the commission that they were Bureau De Change (BDC) operators and not oil dealers.

‘‘They said when the monies were paid into their accounts, they gave the dollar equivalents to the Account Officers of the NAF Special Emergency Operation Account for the second and third defendants.

‘‘They also stated that their companies were registered as Oil & Gas companies because they were given a high threshold of monies that could be transferred with fewer deductions,’’ Owobo said.

He also gave evidence on the account opening packages of Delfina Oil & Gas and McAllan Oil & Gas, stating that the CAC documents that were used in opening the accounts bore Adigun’s name as director.

According to Otobo, the anti-graft agency’s investigations further revealed that certain monies that did not originate from NIMASA were also paid from other NAF accounts into the NAF Special Emergency Operation Account.

Justice Aneke adjourned the case until March 7 for continuation of trial.