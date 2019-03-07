NEWS
FG Orders Closure of Borders For Gubernatorial, State Assembly Elections
The Federal Government has again ordered the closure of the nation’s borders for Saturday’s gubernatorial and State Houses of Assembly elections.
The Comptroller-General, Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS), Mr Muhammad Babandede, said in a statement in Abuja on Thursday, that the order was announced by Minister of Interior, Lt.-Gen. Abdulrahman Dambazau (retd).
He said: “Further to the Gubernatorial/State Assembly Election taking place on Saturday March 9, 2019, the minister has directed the closure of all Nigeria’s Land Borders with effect from 12.00 noon on Friday March 8 to Sunday, March 10, 2019 , 12:00 noon.
This , according to the statement is to restrict movements across the borders during the election days.
“The public is to take note and ensure compliance.”
