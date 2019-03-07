GOLF
Golf: Rose Refreshed As Augusta Looms Large
World number two Justin Rose returns to action at the Arnold Palmer Invitational starting in Florida on
Thursday after taking the past month off to put “some gas back in the tank” before the business part of
the season.
Justin Rose plays his shot from the fourth tee during the final round of the Farmers Insurance Open
golf tournament at Torrey Pines Municipal Golf Course – South Course. Mandatory Credit: Orlando
Ramirez-USA TODAY Sports
The four major championships come thick and fast over the next few months, which is why Rose
skipped recent tournaments most other top players contested, including the WGC-Mexico
Championship.
“I’ve had four weeks off at home, purposely, putting some gas back in the tank, counter-acting a lot of
travel on the back end of last season,” the Englishman said at Bay Hill in Orlando on Wednesday.
“It was needed (but) I’ve practised hard the last couple of weeks.”
Four rounds this week (assuming he makes the cut) should give Rose an idea of the state of his game
heading to next week’s Players Championship, the most prestigious tournament outside the four
majors.
Looming even larger on the horizon is the year’s first major, the April 11 to April 14 Masters at Augusta
National, where he lost a playoff two years ago to Sergio Garcia.
Rose is a winner this year, capturing the Farmers Insurance Open in San Diego in January, before flying
halfway around the world to miss the cut at the European Tour’s Saudi International.
“I’m into a run of golf now. There’s a block of work starting this week,” said Rose, who thinks the Bay
Hill course suits his game.
“There’s no way to fake it around Bay Hill. The rough’s pretty thick, generally greens are quite firm
which requires pin-point iron shots. There are a lot of intimidating looking shots.
“It’s a horses for courses type of situation for me. You don’t feel like it’s a putting competition around
here. You can play strategic golf, which is what I enjoy.”
Northern Irishman Rory McIlroy is defending champion against what is still an impressive field in spite
of the late withdrawal of eight-time winner Tiger Woods with a sore neck.
Like his European Ryder Cup team mate Rose, McIlroy is also playing with an eye towards Augusta,
where this year he will have a fifth crack at completing the career grand slam of all four modern majors.
McIlroy is looking to join an exclusive club populated by Gene Sarazen, Ben Hogan, Jack Nicklaus, Gary
Player and Tiger Woods.
“I think sometimes I’m too much of a fan of the game, because I know exactly who has won the grand
slam and I know exactly the people I would be putting myself alongside,” said the Northern Irishman.
“So there’s maybe a part of that, that if I didn’t know the history of the game and I wasn’t such a fan, it
would work in my favour, but that’s not me.”
Atiku Isn’t The Loser…
Poll: How PMB Survived The Gang Up Of ex-Generals
Presidential Polls: Occupy Nigeria Plans Mega Protest Monday
Abuja, Where You Get Married Without Bride Price
President Buhari Pays Thank You Visit To Taraba Monday
MOST POPULAR
-
NEWS19 hours ago
BREAKING: Court Grants Atiku Access To Inspect 2019 Presidential Electoral Materials
-
NEWS21 hours ago
Court Orders INEC To Withdraw Certificate Of Return From APC Reps Elect, Issues Same To PDP
-
ENTERTAINMENT21 hours ago
Kannywood Actress Hadiza Gabon Donate N500,000 To Ailing Colleague
-
NEWS22 hours ago
March 9 Elections: Court Removes All APC Candidates In Cross River
-
NEWS18 hours ago
Osinbajo, Osoba, Others Shut Down Abeokuta For APC Mega Rally In Ogun
-
NEWS6 hours ago
Court Affirms De-listing Of APC Candidate By INEC
-
POLITICS11 hours ago
Gov’ship Election: Can el-Rufai Stage A Return In Kaduna?
-
POLITICS21 hours ago
Fayose’s Aide, Others Dump PDP For APC