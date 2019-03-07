Governorship/Assembly Polls: NSCDC Deploys 3,700 Personnel

Kaduna State command of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) in collaboration with sister agencies is to improve on the deployment of more personnel numbering over 3,700 for the gubernatorial and House of Assembly elections schedule to hold tomorrow 9th March, 2019.

According to a statement by ASC Orndiir Terzungwe,State spokesperson of NSCDC, the State Commandant, Alhaji Modu Bunu disclosed this, stressing that the mobilization and deployment is in anticipation of higher voter turnout which requires the operatives to ensure professional crowd control during the exercise.

He explained that the personnel are expected to contain excesses of potential threats to the polls, warning youths and party supporters to

exercise restraints in their conducts.

As part of security measures to ensure safety of materials and security of officials and electorate, all flashpoints have been identified across the state, and possible steps shall be taken in

forestalling lawlessness, the Commandant added.

Bunu expressed optimism that every nook and cranny of the 23 Local governments would be covered, assuring of the command’s plan to

maintain its postings with view to improving on it.

The State NSCDC boss urged officers and men to remain apolitical, transparent and shun any inducement if any, warning that all of them

will be responsible for their actions or inactions while on the field.

“Nigerians and members of international community have high expectations on the conduct and performance of security agencies, we should not let them down.

All patrol vehicles, ambulances and motorcycles are to be deployed in complementing efforts of personnel who may be stationed at different locations” the commandant added.