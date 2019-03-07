 Group Calls For Peaceful Elections In Kaduna

The Southern Kaduna Peace and Reconciliation Committee has called on all stakeholders to ensure that the general elections in Kaduna State on Saturday are conducted peacefully.

In a joint interview by officials of the Committee, SOKAPU President, Solomon Musa and Chairman of the Committee, Haruna Tugga, Kaduna State Chairman of Miyetti Allah and Vice Chairman of the Committee, called on the people of Southern Kaduna to conduct themselves peacefully during the elections.

They urged security agencies and INEC to be unbiased in the discharge of their responsibilities to ensure that the elections are peaceful, free, fair and credible.

Also, Co-Coordinators of the Global Peace Foundation in Northern Nigeria, Sheikh Halliru Maraya and Rev. Joseph Hayab called on the people to not allow themselves to be used as tools for violence but see and treat each other as members of one family under God irrespective of their ethnic, tribal, political, religious or ideological differences and affiliations.

The Southern Kaduna Peace and Reconciliation Committee is a project of the Global Peace Foundation (Nigeria) with support from Irish Aid and KAICIID.