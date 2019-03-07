Others
Group Calls For Peaceful Elections In Kaduna
The Southern Kaduna Peace and Reconciliation Committee has called on all stakeholders to ensure that the general elections in Kaduna State on Saturday are conducted peacefully.
In a joint interview by officials of the Committee, SOKAPU President, Solomon Musa and Chairman of the Committee, Haruna Tugga, Kaduna State Chairman of Miyetti Allah and Vice Chairman of the Committee, called on the people of Southern Kaduna to conduct themselves peacefully during the elections.
They urged security agencies and INEC to be unbiased in the discharge of their responsibilities to ensure that the elections are peaceful, free, fair and credible.
Also, Co-Coordinators of the Global Peace Foundation in Northern Nigeria, Sheikh Halliru Maraya and Rev. Joseph Hayab called on the people to not allow themselves to be used as tools for violence but see and treat each other as members of one family under God irrespective of their ethnic, tribal, political, religious or ideological differences and affiliations.
The Southern Kaduna Peace and Reconciliation Committee is a project of the Global Peace Foundation (Nigeria) with support from Irish Aid and KAICIID.
Poll: How PMB Survived The Gang Up Of ex-Generals
Atiku Isn’t The Loser…
Presidential Polls: Occupy Nigeria Plans Mega Protest Monday
Abuja, Where You Get Married Without Bride Price
Atiku’s Missed Opportunity On The Big Stage
MOST POPULAR
-
NEWS22 hours ago
BREAKING: Court Grants Atiku Access To Inspect 2019 Presidential Electoral Materials
-
NEWS23 hours ago
Court Orders INEC To Withdraw Certificate Of Return From APC Reps Elect, Issues Same To PDP
-
NEWS21 hours ago
Osinbajo, Osoba, Others Shut Down Abeokuta For APC Mega Rally In Ogun
-
NEWS9 hours ago
Court Affirms De-listing Of APC Candidate By INEC
-
POLITICS14 hours ago
Gov’ship Election: Can el-Rufai Stage A Return In Kaduna?
-
NEWS5 hours ago
Atiku Youth Group Coordinator Decamps To APC, Pledges Support For Zulum
-
POLITICS24 hours ago
Fayose’s Aide, Others Dump PDP For APC
-
NEWS6 hours ago
R Kelly Back In Jail In Child Support Case