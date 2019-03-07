NEWS
Guber Poll: Vote Buying Attracts 12 Years Jail Term – EFCC
Kaduna zonal Head, Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Mailafia Yakubu, has said that vote buying is a big crime that attracts 12 years in prison or an option of fine of N500,000.00.
Yakubu warned politicians against vote buying during the governorship and State assembly elections in the State.
Speaking at a courtesy call to Kaduna State council of Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ) on Thursday, Yakubu called on journalists to help in fight against corruption.
He said the Commission has a way of tracking down vote sellers and buyers, but will not disclose such strategy for security reasons.
Yakubu said “I am a friend to all in order to make my work a success.
“The election is here, and we will like to tell members of the public that vote buying is a big crime. We all owe the State and the country a duty to expose culprits.
“Offender of vote buying if eventually found guilty, he or she will spend 12 years in prison or an option of N500, 000.00 fine.
“We are ever ready to partner journalists and NUJ in general in the fight against corruption, as well as the fight against vote buying in this election period”. The EFCC Head said.
Earlier, the NUJ State chairman, Comrade Adamu Yusuf, commended the EFCC boss for the visit, assuring him that the State council is always prepared to partner with the Commission for the benefit of the larger society.
