Guber Polls: Appeal Court Upturns Judgment On Taraba APC Governorship Candidate

An Appeal Court sitting in Yola Adamawa state capital have vacated the judgment passed by a Federal High Court Jalingo that disqualified the gubernatorial candidate of the All Progressive Congress APC Sani Danladi from contesting the coming Saturday’s governorship election.

In an order of interim injunction, the presiding judge Justice Chidi Nwaoma Uva restrain the Independent National Electoral Commission INEC, the All Progressive Congress APC from making any step towards the execution of the judgment/order of the federal high Court Jalingo Taraba state that disqualified Sani Danladi from contesting the governorship contest pending the determination of the motion on notice filed by Sani Abubaka Danladi and APC at the appeal court

“The parties are to Maintain the status quo ante bellum and are to stay all action or steps towards the execution of the judgment of the federal high Court delivered in the suit No. FHC/JAL/CS/1/2019 on the 6/3/2019.

“That an interim order of injunction is hereby ordered, restraining all the All the respondent from any step towards the execution of the judgment /order of judgment of the federal high Court Jalingo Taraba state pending the determination of the motion on notice filed by the applicants on the 7/3/2019.

It will be recall that a federal High Court sitting in Jalingo on Wednesday (yesterday) disqualified the Taraba state governorship candidate of the All Progressive Congress APC Sani Abubaka Danladi from contesting the March 9th governorship election in Taraba state.

The judge trier judge Justice Steven Pam base his ruling on age falsification against the Sani Abubaka Danladi on a case that was filed on the 9th of January 2019 by one Usman Udi and others.