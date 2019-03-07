Guber Polls: Gov Umahi Raises Alarm Over Alleged Influx Of Political Thugs

The Ebonyi State Governor, Chief David Umahi has raised the alarm over alleged importation of political thugs and other miscreants into the state by the candidate of the All Progressives Congress APC ahead of Saturday’s governorship and State Assembly elections in a bid to disrupt the peaceful conduct of the election.

In a statewide broadcast at the State Executive Council Chambers, government house Abakaliki Thursday, Governor Umahi alleged that the intention of the perpetrators of the act is to move the thugs from ward to ward, shooting and causing political violence in most of the local government areas so as to cancel the election in the state.

Governor Umahi who called on security agencies in the state to be up and doing on saturday also advised them to ensure that the suspected thugs are demobilize adding that the intention of the APC is to have the election declared inconclusive.

According to the Governor: “there have been a lot of attempts by a governorship candidate of a party to import thugs. I have somebody in his camp that reports to me every minute after their meeting”.

“The strategy is to import thugs and use them to cause violence; use them to move from ward to ward shooting and injuring people so that the election in Ebonyi will be cancelled and according to him, it will be like the Ekiti tsunami by the language they use.

“I appeal to security agencies and all the youths to demobilize; if possible break their legs and hands, any imported thugs into Ebonyi State. Any imported thug into Ebonyi is here to do just one thing, to kill our people.

“I urge the youths and the security agencies to demobilize them. if possible break their legs and hands and hand them over to the police. None of them should go scot-free who would have been hired to take lives.

“I condemn vying for positions through blood. I condemn violence irrespective of party affiliation. I urge the security agencies to deal decisively with anybody that is found violating especially bringing thugs into Ebonyi State.

Governor Umahi who also enjoined the people to be patient with the card reader emphasised the need for the Independent National Electoral Commission INEC to improvise in situation where the card readers may fail to avoid agitation of disenfranchisement by the electorates.

According to him; “I know their anxiety and desperation where card readers do not work, that can led some element of violence but I beg you in the name of God to be a little bit patient why the INEC officials do everything to ensure that you vote”.

“There must be no undue cancellation of polling units, wards results because that is their strategy. And I want to say that my confidence is in the Lord and God will frustrate every devices of the kingdom of darkness”.