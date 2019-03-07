NEWS
Guber Polls: Police Advises Ogun Residents to Vote without Fear
The Police Command in Ogun on Thursday, advised Ogun residents to go out and exercise their civil right in the forthcoming Governorship and House of Assembly elections on Saturday without any fear.
Mr Bimbola Oyeyemi, the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) for the command, gave the advice in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN).
Oyeyemi said that the command was very much prepared for the election.
He said that there was no reason for fear in the state since the Presidential and National elections were conducted without election violence.
He further said that the command had put in place adequate and elaborate security arrangement to ensure free and fair conduct of the elections.
“All the special and tactical units like the SARS, Police Mobile force; State Criminal and Investigation Department are on the ground, “he said.
He said the units would deal with anybody that would want to distort the process of the elections on Saturday.
Oyeyemi, therefore, warned that the command would not tolerate any act of violence and hooliganism during the elections.
He said the command had been prepared for the exercising, adding that an Assistant Inspector-General of police (AIG) would oversight the three Commissioners of Police for the exercise.
He said the police chiefs would be deployed to manage the three senatorial districts across the state to check any misconduct during the elections.
“We implore people to come out en-masse to cast their votes and exercise their Civil right without any fears, “he said. (NAN)
