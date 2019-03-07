NEWS
INEC Cautioned Against Using Military To Intimidate Voters
The 10 governorship candidates, that endorsed the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) governorship candidate in Adamawa State, Ahmadu Fintiri, has cautioned the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), against plan to use the military to intimidate voters during the governorship polls in the state.
The spokesman of the candidates, Engr Nazir Maiyaki, of the Zenith Labour Party (ZLP), in Yola yesterday said that supporters of PDP would not condone card readers malfunctioning this time around from the electoral umpire. Maiyaki urged INEC to be impartial in the discharge of its duties, lamenting the alleged electoral malpractices during the Presidential and National Assembly polls in the state.
“We would resist any negative use of military to intimidate voters during governorship polls.
“We are appealing to INEC against any form of irregularities that would emanate from card readers on the day of governorship and state assembly elections.
“INEC should guard against result manipulations through collation or any form of discrepancies,” he said.
