NEWS
INEC Commence Distribution Of Sensitive Materials In Bayelsa
The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), says it has started the distribution of sensitive
election materials for Saturday’s House of Assembly election in Bayelsa.
Mr Monday Udoh, the state’s Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC), made the disclosure on Thursday
in Yenagoa, while addressing journalists on the commission’s readiness to conduct credible and
acceptable election on March 9.
Udoh said that the distribution of the sensitive election materials to the various local government areas
commenced on Thursday and would be completed before the end of Friday.
He warned against engaging in any violent act before, during and after the poll.
“The commission has made all necessary arrangements to ensure maximum security of lives and
property across the state.
“We had several meetings with various critical stakeholders in the state; we must understand that INEC
is not here for the interest of any group or persons but for the interest of Nigerians,’’ he said.
On the missing card reader machines, the REC said it has recovered additional two, bringing the total
number recovered to 22, recalling that 69 machines were stolen.
The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that governorship election would hold in Bayelsa later in
the year.
