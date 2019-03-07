NEWS
INEC Commence Distribution Of Sensitive Materials In Edo
The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Edo office on Thursday, began distribution of
sensitive materials to the 18 local government area of the state.
The materials are meant for the House of Assembly elections scheduled for Saturday.
The distribution of the materials began at about 10.a.m at the Benin branch of Central Bank of Nigeria
(CBN).
The materials were transported in articulated trucks and accompanied by some buses conveying
security personnel, electoral officers and political party agents.
Mr Timidi Wariowei, the Head of Voter Education and Publicity in Edo INEC, told newsmen that the first
set of materials were moved to Uhunmwonde, Owan East, Owan West and Akoko-Edo local
government areas of the state.
“The second batch of materials went to Etsako East, Etsako West and Etsako Central local government
areas.
“The third batch also went to Esan West, Esan Central, Esan North East, Esan South East and Igueben
local government area of the state respective.
“We have so far distributed materials to 17 local governments, the last truck will be going to Oredo
local government area,” he said.
Wariowei noted that the process was going on smoothly under the watchful eyes of security personnel
and the party agents .
The News Agency of Nigeria NAN reports that Edo is one of the few states where governorship
election will not take place on Saturday.
