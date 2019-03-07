NEWS
INEC Distributes Election Materials In Borno
The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) on Thursday began distribution of non
sensitive and sensitive election materials ahead of Saturday’s Governorship and State House of
Assembly elections in Borno.
INEC Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC) in the state, Alhaji Mohammed Ibrahim, made the
disclosure while supervising the exercise at the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) in Maiduguri.
Ibrahim said sensitive and non-sensitive materials as well as card readers were being distributed across
the 27 Local Government Areas (LGAs) of the state.
He explained the commission has attained 100 per cent in its preparation for the poll.
According to him, the commission has directed Electoral Officers (EOs), to collect, sort out and
transport the election materials to their respective LGAs.
“We have commenced distribution and transportation of election materials and workers to the 27 LGAs,
this is part of measures to ensure that each of the LGA receive its materials on time.
“All arrangements for logistics and deployment of over 22, 000 ad hoc staff are completed and we are
ready for the election.
“I inspected the distribution of the materials at the CBN, to make corrections and ensure that all is set
for the election,” he said.
Ibrahim disclosed that the commission under the Inter Consultative Committee on Election Security has
adopted proactive measures to safeguard the materials, to ensure free, credible and peaceful election.
While commending security agencies and political parties for their support, the commissioner called on
the electorate to come out massively and vote in an orderly and peaceful manner.
The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the exercise was witnessed by representatives of
political parties, security agencies, election observer groups and the media.
Forty one candidates are featuring in the governorship poll, while 400 candidates are taking part in the
state House of Assembly election in the state.
INEC registered 2.3 million voters for the 2019 election in the state.
