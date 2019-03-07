INEC Distributes Sensitive Election Materials in Kebbi LGAs

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Kebbi, has distributed sensitive election materials to the 21 local government areas ahead of Saturday’s Governorship and House of Assembly elections in the state.

The Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC), Alhaji Ahmad Mahmud, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Birnin Kebbi on Thursday that the distribution took place in Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) Birnin Kebbi branch on Wednesday.

“The distribution was done in the presence of representatives of political parties and security agencies like the DSS, Customs, Immigration, Civil Defence, Police and Nigerian Army,” he said.

Mahmud said the commission was ready for the Governorship and House of Assembly elections in the state on Saturday.

He expressed optimism that the materials would reach all the local government areas by Thursday evening for onward distribution to various polling centres across the state.

“We still have over 16,000 ad hoc staff, mostly NYSC members and students of higher institutions to serve during the exercise.

“We have no problem of substituting or replacing the ad hoc staff as we have no complains of any irregularities against our staff in the presidential and national assembly elections.

“We have 225 wards, 1,345 voting points and 2,398 polling units in the 21 local government areas of the state.

“We have so far used over 520 vehicles in the transportation of ad hoc staff and election materials in collaboration with the National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW), Federal Road Service Corps (FRSC), as well as security agencies,” he said.

Mahmud, therefore, appealed to the people of Kebbi to remain calm and come out en masse on Saturday to vote for candidates of their choice.

The REC commended the people of the state for coming out en masse during the Feb. 23 Presidential and National Assembly elections. (NAN).