ITF Equips 700 Youths With ICT Skills

As part of its continued efforts to equip Nigerians with diverse skills for employability and entrepreneurship, the ITF has commenced the empowerment of 700 Nigerians with information and technology skills under its Infotech Skills Empowerment Programme (ISEP).

A statement by the head of Public Affairs, Suleyol Fred- Chagu, noted that the programme, which is in its first phase is training youths drawn from six states namely, Plateau, Bauchi, Imo, Ondo, Kaduna, Cross River and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

The director-general of the Industrial Training Fund (ITF), Sir Joseph Ari, who disclosed this when he visited one of the centres in Bauchi State on Monday, said the programme was targeted at providing the beneficiaries with specialized skills in Computer Hardware Maintenance, Advanced Computer Networking and Computer Networking.

Specifically, the DG said that the programme was designed to amongst others: “Develop skilled and certified ICT professionals that are capable of meeting today’s need in specific ICT trade areas to bridge the ICT skills gap, prepare participating youths for professional life-after-school by raising their skills in ICT for job and wealth creation, stimulate National economic growth through the ICT sector, promote entrepreneurship and self-employability and to reduce youth restiveness.”

Ari said that unlike the Fund’s other intervention programmes that were targeted at a broader segment of Nigerians, participation in ISEP was restricted to holders of Ordinary National Diploma (OND) and above.

He further explained that all the trainees for the Computer Hardware and Maintenance (A+) and Computer Networking (M+) trade areas were required to hold a minimum of Ordinary National Diploma (OND), while beneficiaries of Advanced Computer Networking (CCNA) were expected to have a minimum of Higher National Diploma (HND) or a its equivalent.

The DG said that the ITF was paying each of the trainees a stipend of N5,000 monthly during the 3-months training and thereafter, all successful participants would be empowered with start-up packs for them to set up on their own.

Ari added that in order to enhance participants’ employability both locally and internationally, the trainees would be enrolled for appropriate professional certification such as the CISCO, CompTia A+, CompTia N+ and CCNA.

He, therefore, charged the participants to take the programme seriously, as only participants that had completed the required course work, achieved at least 70% attendance and have above 80% in the final exams would be graduated and be empowered with start-up kits.

The DG said ISEP should be viewed as the expression of the commitment of the ITF to sustain the pace of the impartation of skills for job creation to Nigerians as it strives to double the figure of 450,000 Nigerians that were trained in 2018.

Responding on behalf of the trainees, Abdullahi Yusuf, lauded the ITF under Sir Joseph Ari, for its giant strides in equipping Nigerians with cutting edge skills for entrepreneurship and employability.

He stated that the ISEP was a laudable initiative especially for graduates seeking jobs and pledged on behalf of trainees at the Bauchi centre to make the best of the opportunity given them.

ITF EQUIPS 700 YOUTHS WITH ICT SKILLS

