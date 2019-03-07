IWD: FAME Foundation Holds Women Football Tourney

The FAME Foundation, a Non-Governmental Organisation (NGO) in conjunction with Bell’s Echo Initiative will hold a Women’s Football Tournament today to mark this year’s International Women’s Day (IWD).

The match which will hold at the FIFA Goal Project, Package B of the Abuja National Stadium, is aimed at promoting gender parity, highlighting important roles women play in the society, and recognising the impact of women in everyday life.

The proceeds realised from the match is designated towards the girl-child education in form of scholarships for better and more competitive future and facilitation of independence of women in the rural communities through skills acquisition, empowerment and workshops.

The teams that will slug it out are: Team NUJ and Team FAME, all female teams.

The competition is being organised in partnership with Nigeria Football Federation (NFF), NRSC, UN Women, McArthur Foundation and Nigerian Army.

However, the organisers say they are appealling for more individuals and corporate entities to come and partner with them in view of the large and urgent venture in which the tournament is targeted.

March 8, every year is designated for the celebration of women globally to appreciate their roles in humanity and also highlights their plights.

This year’s celebration has as its theme: ‘For Better Balance’..