Iyaloja Mobilises Market Women For Sanwo-Olu’s Victory

The Iyaloja General of Lagos, Mrs. Folashade Tinubu-Ojo, yesterday vowed to mobilize market women in the state to vote candidates of the All Progressives Congress in the March 9 elections.

Folashade stated this when she received, members of the presidential Support Group, National Delegates organised by Seyi Bamigbade Coordinator of Lagos Progressive Vanguard , Mr. Seyi Bamigbade who were on a door-to-door campaign for the APC governorship candidate in the state, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu; his running mate, Dr Obafemi Hamzat; as well as state House of Assembly candidates.

Folashade said, “Firstly, I commend all for coming out for this door-to-door campaign. Recall that we had a similar door-to-door campaign prior to the February 23 elections; we thank God that our effort was not in vain, as President Muhammadu Buhari and Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo emerged winners.

“Now, it is time to vote for continuity, competence and experience, because Babajide Sanwo-Olu has revealed his agenda for Lagos tagged, ‘THEME’, which stands for Traffic Management and Transportation, Health and Environment, Education and Technology, Making Lagos 21st-century Compliant and Entertainment and Tourism.

“It is important that we let our people be aware of this project to enable them to understand the reason they should come out and vote Sanwo-Olu and other APC flag bearers.”

Also speaking one of the executive members of the Lagos State chapter of the National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW), Chief Olusope Bodude commended the presidential Support Group and Lagos Progressive Vanguard for bringing the door to door campaign to Iyana Ipaja Garage.

Olusope said the state chairman of NURTW Alhaji Agbede had since resolved of the union to ensure that the APC candidates in Lagos State win the elections.